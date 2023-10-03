Shabazz Palaces Share a Swaggy New Single “Scarface Mace” Featuring O Finess

Home News Savanna Henderson October 3rd, 2023 - 6:49 PM

Today, on October 3rd, Shabazz Palaces gift the world with a dynamic new single, “Scarface Mace,” featuring the talented rapper O Finess. This release offers a tantalizing glimpse into the forthcoming album, Robed in Rareness, and reaffirms Shabazz Palaces’ position as an avant-garde force in contemporary music.

Shabazz Palaces, the brainchild of visionary vocalist and producer Ishmael Butler, has consistently delivered music that defies conventions and blurs genre boundaries. This latest track is no exception. Combining steady rhythms, cerebral lyricism, and a swaggy groove, “Scarface Mace” features the lyrical prowess of Colorado Springs-based rapper O Finess, adding depth and dynamism to the musical narrative.

The accompanying animated visualizer, created by Ben Goldsmith, complements the song’s audacious spirit, providing a multisensory experience that engages the audience on multiple levels.

“Scarface Mace” follows the earlier releases of “Binoculars (feat. Royce The Choice)” and “Woke Up In a Dream (feat. Lil Tracy),” setting the stage for the release of Robed in Rareness, a seven-track mini-album scheduled to launch worldwide on October 27th, 2023.

Robed in Rareness represents Shabazz Palaces’ first comprehensive collection of new material since the critically acclaimed LP, The Don of Diamond Dreams, released in 2020. The album is a collaborative effort, featuring not only O Finess but also artists like Royce The Choice, Lil Tracy, Lavarr the Starr (Butler’s twin), Porter Ray from Seattle, and Geechi Suede of Camp Lo, hailing from the Bronx.

Produced by Shabazz Palaces, mixed by Erik Blood, and engineered by Ishmael Butler and Blood at Studio4 West in Venice, California, with mastering by Warren Defever at Third Man Mastering, Robed in Rareness promises to be a sonically daring and innovative endeavor.

The Wire succinctly captures the essence of Robed in Rareness, stating, “Butler offers seven tracks whose energy swings between chaotic and cool.”

The release of “Scarface Mace” and the impending launch of Robed in Rareness are sure to further cement Shabazz Palaces’ status as pioneers of experimental music. As fans eagerly await the album’s release, it’s clear that Shabazz Palaces continues to push boundaries and redefine the possibilities of contemporary sound.

