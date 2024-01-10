Shabazz Palaces Announce New Album Exotic Birds of Prey For March 2024 Release, Share New Single “Angela”

Home News Roy Lott January 10th, 2024 - 10:28 PM

Shabazz Palaces has announced their new album Exotic Birds of Prey will be released this spring. Noted as a seven-song mini album, it will be available on CD, LP and digital streaming platforms worldwide from Sub Pop. Along with the album announcement, they released their latest single “Angela” featuring Stas Thee Boss and Irene Barber. Check it out below.



Exotic Birds of Prey is the follow-up to Robed in Rareness, his well-received album from October 2023. Robed was released on all DSPs and will now be available on CD/LP formats on March 29.

Shabazz Palaces is masterminded by vocalist and producer Ismael Butler. Exotic Birds of Prey furthers the modus operandi of its predecessor, Robed in Rareness

The album features collaborations with the likes of Stas THEE Boss, Irene Barber, Japreme Magnetic, OC Notes, Cobra Coil, Purple Tape Nate, and Lavarr the Starr.

It was produced by Shabazz Palaces, mixed by Erik Blood, and engineered by Ishmael Butler and Blood at Studio4 West in Venice, California, with mastering by Warren Defever at Third Man Mastering.

Exotic Birds of Prey and Robed in Rareness are now available to preorder from Sub Pop. LP preorders for each release in North America from megamart.subpop.com and select independent retailers will receive the limited Loser Editions for Exotic Birds of Prey on Translucent White vinyl and Robed in Rareness on Translucent Ruby vinyl.

Exotic Birds Of Prey Tracklisting:

1. Exotic BOP (feat. Purple Tape Nate)

2. Angela (feat. Stas THEE Boss & Irene Barber)

3. Myths Of The Occult (feat. Japreme Magnetic)

4. Goat Me (feat. Cobra Coil)

5. Well Known Nobody (feat. OCnotes)

6. Synth Dirt

7. Take Me To Your Leader (feat. Lavarr the Starr)