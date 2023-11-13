Rock Werchter Festival Announce 2024 Headliners Dua Lipa & Foo Fighters

Home News Cait Stoddard November 13th, 2023 - 2:21 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

According to nme.com, Rock Werchter Festival has announced that artist Dua Lipa and rock band Foo Fighters will serve as the headlining acts for next years event that will take place on July4-7 at Festivalpark. To help spread the news, the festival went on social media to tell the world who will be performing at next years event.

Global pop superstar @DUALIPA is coming to Rock Werchter 2024! ✨ She will dazzle as the headliner on the Main Stage on Sat 6 July. Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Friday 1 December at 10 AM. Pre-register now for early access to the ticket sale via https://t.co/LMtlQ5vUPB pic.twitter.com/1YmSX34Ei3 — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) November 13, 2023

“Global pop superstar @DUALIPA is coming to Rock Werchter 2024! She will dazzle as the headliner on the Main Stage on Sat 6 July. Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Friday 1 December at 10 AM. Pre-register now for early access to the ticket sale.”

We proudly announce @foofighters as first headliner of Rock Werchter 2024. Your absolute number 1 from the #RW24 Wishlist will be closing the festival on Sun 7 July! Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Fri 1 Dec at 10AM. Pre-register now for early access via https://t.co/CgbBwoZ68D pic.twitter.com/XwAjlOPZvE — Rock Werchter (@RockWerchter) November 8, 2023

“We proudly announce @foofighters as first headliner of Rock Werchter 2024. Your absolute number 1 from the #RW24 Wishlist will be closing the festival on Sun 7 July! Tickets for #RW24 go on sale Fri 1 Dec at 10AM. Pre-register now for early access.”

Fans can sign up for pre registration to attend Rock Werchter 2024 by clicking here. Tickets go on general sale from 10a.m. local time on December 1 and more information can be found here.