Dua Lipa Releases “Dance The Night” From Upcoming Barbie Movie

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Pop artist Dua Lipa released her new single “Dance The Night” for the soundtrack of the upcoming Barbie movie this last Thursday, May 25th. Alongside this new single, a music video has been released which features a cameo from the film’s writer, director, and executive producer Greta Gerwig. Watch the official video and listen to Lipa’s new single “Dance The Night” below.

The single is, as its name says, very danceable. Drums, bass guitars, string instruments, and all the essentials of a dance pop song can be heard in the new single by Lipa, who recently released a song that she co-wrote with Trove Lo. The music matches the iconic Barbie visual style, full of hot pink sets and plastic looks, as clips of Lipa and her background dancers dressed in Lipa’s recent co-designed Versace collection are cut with clips from the upcoming Barbie movie.

The video for this new single was produced with Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, and Caroline Ailin. Ronson and Wyatt also composed the music for the film.