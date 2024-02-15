Dua Lipa Officially Releases Mesmerizing New Single & Video “Training Season”

Home News Skyy Rincon February 15th, 2024 - 4:04 PM

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer

Dua Lipa has returned with the official release of her new single “Training Season.” Lipa had previously live debuted a snippet of the song at the 66th annual Grammy award ceremony earlier this month in a medley consisting of the previously shared disco-infused “Houdini” and “Dance The Night” from the Barbie Soundtrack.

“Training Season” serves as the latest single from Lipa’s forthcoming new record. The album does not yet have a release date but fans of Tame Impala will be happy to know that Kevin Parker was involved in the writing and producing process for the song and the album.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the new track, Lipa offered, “I had been on a string of bad dates, and the last one was the final straw. The next morning I arrived to the studio to Caroline and Tobias asking me how it all went and I immediately declared ‘Training Season Is Over,’ and like the best ‘day after’ debriefs with your mates, we had a lot of laughs and it all quickly came together from there. And while it is obviously about that feeling when you are just absolutely done telling people…men specifically in this case, how to date you right; it is also about my training season being over and me growing with every experience. I have never felt more confident, clear or empowered.”

Although no tour dates have been announced yet, the singer-songwriter has been included on multiple international festival lineups including Rock Werchter in Belgium, Mad Cool in Spain and NOS Alive in Portugal alongside Foo Fighters, Bring Me The Horizon, Pearl Jam and many more.

Photo Credit: Kalyn Oyer