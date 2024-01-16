Dua Lipa, Billie Eilish & Olivia Rodrigo Announced As Grammy 2024 Performers

Home News Cait Stoddard January 16th, 2024 - 12:42 PM

According to pitchfork.com, the first first list of performers for the 2024 Grammy Awards has been announced and the list includes artists Billie Eilish, Dua Lipa, and Olivia Rodrigo, with more to be announced as the event draws closer. All three artists are in the running for a handful of awards this year.

Eilish is up for six awards in total this year, primarily thanks to her soundtrack song “What Was I Made For?,” which has receivied nominations for Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance, Best Music Video, and Best Song Written for Visual Media.

Last week, the track won Eilish a Golden Globe for Best Original Song. The singer is also in the running for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the Labrinth collaboration “Never Felt So Alone” at the year’s Grammys.

Rodrigo has six nominations this year: Album of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album for Guts, Record of the Year, Song of the Year, Best Pop Solo Performance for “Vampire” and Best Rock Song for “Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl.” Meanwhile, Lipa has two nominations for Song of the Year and Best Song Written for Visual Media for her Barbie contribution tune “Dance the Night.”

