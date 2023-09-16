Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist Share Smooth New Single “The Caliphate” Featuring Vince Staples

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 16th, 2023 - 2:52 PM

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have released a new single with the assistance of Vince Staples, “The Caliphate.” The duo consists of Earl Sweatshirt, a singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer, and The Alchemist, a well-known artist, DJ, songwriter, and rapper.

The song could be seen as a classic rap song. It’s simple and easy to follow the story the duo tries to convey.

The single has been released ahead of the duo’s joint album, “VOIR DIRE,” which will drop on October 6th. Also, with dates for their tour for the album. That will begin November 6th in Seattle, WA. The rest of the tour dates will be attached below.

According to the press release, “Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprised both the music and media landscapes at large with the release of their joint album, VOIR DIRE, which arrived on the heels of the lead single.” It’s safe to say that the duo’s fans anticipate this album. Read more about this surprise here.

TOUR DATES:

11/6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

11/7 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom

11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom

11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory

11/15 – Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live

11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade

11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts

11/22 – New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel

11/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale