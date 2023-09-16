Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist Share Smooth New Single “The Caliphate” Featuring Vince Staples

Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist have released a new single with the assistance of Vince Staples, “The Caliphate.” The duo consists of Earl Sweatshirt, a singer, songwriter, rapper, and producer, and The Alchemist, a well-known artist, DJ, songwriter, and rapper.
The song could be seen as a classic rap song. It’s simple and easy to follow the story the duo tries to convey.
The single has been released ahead of the duo’s joint album, “VOIR DIRE,” which will drop on October 6th. Also, with dates for their tour for the album. That will begin November 6th in Seattle, WA. The rest of the tour dates will be attached below.
According to the press release, “Earl Sweatshirt and The Alchemist surprised both the music and media landscapes at large with the release of their joint album, VOIR DIRE, which arrived on the heels of the lead single.” It’s safe to say that the duo’s fans anticipate this album. Read more about this surprise here.
TOUR DATES:
11/6 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
11/7 – Portland, OR @ McMenamins Crystal Ballroom
11/9 – San Francisco, CA @ The Regency Ballroom
11/14 – Dallas, TX @ The Studio at the Factory
11/15 – Houston, TX @ The Ballroom at Warehouse Live
11/18 – Atlanta, GA @ Heaven at the Masquerade
11/20 – Washington, DC @ The Fillmore Silver Spring
11/21 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of Living Arts
11/22 – New York City, NY @ Brooklyn Steel
11/24 – Boston, MA @ Royale
11/27 – Detroit, MI @ Saint Andrew’s Hall