The Big Climate Thing Festival Postponed To 2023

According to Stereogum, organizers for The Big Climate Thing festival have announced the event’s indefinite postponement. The festival was originally scheduled to take place September 16 through 18 at Forest Hills Stadium in Queens, New York.

In a statement posted to Instagram, organizers explained the decision to postpone the event, offering, “The artists, climate movement leaders, and partners of this event take the responsibility of representing those fighting for survival on the front lines of ecological disaster and environmental justice incredibly seriously,” they wrote in a statement. “Collectively, we felt that if we couldn’t produce the event in a way that met the high standards for participation and impact that are the foundation of The Big Climate Thing, then it was the responsible choice to postpone until we can.”

Headliners for the music festival included Haim, The Roots, Khruangbin, The Flaming Lips, The Weather Station, Courtney Barnett, Princess Nokia, Sheryl Crow, The War On Drugs and more. Proceeds from the event were slated to benefit EarthPercent, a nonprofit climate change organization established by British record producer, musician and composer Brian Eno.

Festival organizers have said that they look forward to returning with a “reimagined event” next year, sometime in 2023. For now, they have promised that refunds will be automatic via credit card and other points of purchase.

The headliners have been quite busy this year with Barnett announcing a new traveling festival of her own, Haim hitting the road for a co-headlining tour with Waxahatchee and Princess Nokia and The Roots performing at the Pitchfork music festival this summer alongside Mitski and The National.

