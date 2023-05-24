Portugal. The Man Shares New Single “Summer of Luv” Featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra

Home News Roy Lott May 24th, 2023 - 10:17 PM

Portugal. The Man

Gramy Award-winning band Portugal. The Man has released their new song, “Summer of Luv,” featuring Unknown Mortal Orchestra. “When we originally sat down to write Summer of luv we intended to make this heavy song with a big riff but the vocals came out chill because I was still recovering from my jaw problems, we realized it sat better in this space. The song turned out totally different than we intended.”

The song’s animated companion visual features Tank Dog and is directed by Andrew Ralph. Check it out below.

“Summer of Luv” is the fourth offering from the band’s long-awaited new album, Chris Black Changed My Life, produced by Jeff Bhasker and due out June 23. The album is now available for pre-order here.

“As we were working on the song, it just felt like it needed another voice, Ruban from Unknown Mortal Orchestra also lives in Portland and is one of our favorite artists, he just fit perfectly in.”

The new song follows the release of “Dummy,” the band has shared “Thunderdome [W.T.A]” featuring Black Thought and Natalia Lafourcade and “Champ,” the Jeff Bhasker-produced song which incorporated a re-imagining of legendary GRAMMY Award- winning musician Edgar Winter’s 1971 hit, “Dying to Live.”

Chris Black Changed My Life is the band’s first full-length album since the release of their high-fidelity 2017 album, Woodstock.