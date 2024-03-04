Mr. Bungle Cover Olivia Newton-John’s Grease Ballad “Hopelessly Devoted To You”

Home News Cait Stoddard March 4th, 2024 - 11:37 AM

According to stereogum.com, the recently reunited Mr. Bungle, with Anthrax’s Scott Ian as the rhythm guitarist, have been touring behind their re-recorded version of the 1986 demo The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny. The band played two shows in Japan last month and they are about to launch a short Australian tour before touring in North America and Europe. On March 3. Mr. Bungle stopped in Auckland, New Zealand and as Revolver reports, the band’s set was full of covers, which mostly consisted of punk and metal classics.

The band performed songs by Corrosion Of Conformity, Slayer, 7 Seconds, the Crumbsuckers and Sepultura, as well as Spandau Ballet’s new wave classic “True.” As the first song of Mr. Bungle’s encores, they performed the late Olivia Newton John’s Grease ballad “Hopelessly Devoted To You.”

Mike Patton loves to perform iconic covers but the was Mr. Bungle’s first time performing “Hopelessly Devoted To You.” That song was not a part of the original Grease stage show but instead, John’s regular collaborator John Farrar wrote the song for her to perform in the movie, where the tune became a successful pop, country and adult contemporary hit.

