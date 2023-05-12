Mr. Bungle Plays “My Ass Is On Fire” for First Time in 23 Years at Glass House and Palladium Shows (Photos / Set List / More)

Home News Raymond Flotat May 12th, 2023 - 2:21 AM

Mr. Bungle dusted off one of their legendary self-titled album cuts in the first two stops of their Geek Show Tour with The Melvins and Spotlights. For the first time since literally the year 2000, the reunited five-piece (including Scott Ian and Dave Lombardo who joined the band when they formally reunited in 2020) played “My Ass is on Fire” coupled with what appeared to be a jingle from an old antacid commercial.

The Palladium performance:

The Glass House performance:

The Los Angeles show at The Palladium featured the re-imagined and muscularly reworked cuts from their original demo album, The Raging Wrath of the Easer Bunny. Nestled amidst those frenetic and frankly masterful songs were covers from a bevy of the band’s original influences including the theme from Welcome Back, Kotter, a mega medley that included a dead-on cover of Spandau Ballet’s “True” and Slayer’s “Hell Awaits,” Circle Jerks’ “World Up My Ass,” Van Halen’s “Loss of Control,” Corrosion of Conformity’s “Loss For Words” and a killer cover of Sepultura’s “Territory.”

5/12/23 – The Palladium Setlist

Welcome Back (John Sebastian cover) / Bungle Grind

Eracist

Spreading the Thighs of Death / Territory (Sepultura cover)

Loss for Words (Corrosion of Conformity cover)

Hypocrites / Speak English or Die (Stormtroopers of Death cover)

Glutton for Punishment

Anarchy Up Your Anus

Methematics / Hell Awaits (Slayer cover) / True (Spandau Ballet cover) / Cold War (Siege cover) / True

Raping Your Mind

World Up My Ass (Circle Jerks cover)

Sudden Death

Encore:

Loss of Control (Van Halen cover)

My Ass Is on Fire (Second time live since 2000)

Photos:

