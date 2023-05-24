Mr. Bungle and Original Drummer Hans Wagner Reunite For The First Time in 35 Years and Perform “Fart in a Bag”

Home News Roy Lott May 24th, 2023 - 10:16 PM

Former drummer of Mr. Bungle Hans Wagner rejoined the band on stage this past Sunday (May 21) at the McMenamins Crystal Ballroom in Portland, Oregon to perform a song called “Fart In A Bag” for the first time in over 30 years. The track was originally featured on Mr.Bungle’s second demo, 1987’s “Bowel Of Chile. Wagner played for Mr. Bungle between 1987 and 1989,

Mr. Bungle has announced a slate of east coast shows this year with new performances added for several cities, including New York, Boston, and Toronto. It will be the first time the band will be playing on the east coast in 20 years.

Earlier this month, Mr. Bungle played “My Ass is on Fire” for the first time in 23 years as part of the Ipecac Geek Show alongside Melvins and Spotlight.

In 2020 Mr. Bungle released the album The Raging Wrath Of The Easter Bunny Demo, which brought the band to record songs from their 1986 cassette only demo.