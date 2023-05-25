Fantomas Surprises Fans by Reuniting During Final Show of Mr. Bungle and Melvins Tour

Home News Cait Stoddard May 25th, 2023 - 12:22 PM

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to consequence.net, last night a surprise Fantômas reunion took place in Oakland, California, during the final show of Mr. Bungle’s Geek Show Tour with the Melvins.

The reunion consisted of Mike Patton, Trevor Dunn, and Dave Lombardo. When Buzz Osborne of Melvins took the stage, the supergroup’ brought Mr. Bungle guitarists Trey Spruance and Scott Ian on stage.

Osborne performed with Mr. Bungle for a rendition of The Raging Wrath of the Easter Bunny Demo track “Sudden Death” before the group launched into Fantômas’s cover of Henri Mancini‘s “Experiment in Terror,” which is featured on the band’s 2001 album The Director’s Cut.

Fantômas was originally formed by Patton in 1998 as a solo side-project, though it expanded into a veritable supergroup of his closest musical allies. The band released four studio albums from 1999 to 2005, which explored avant and experimental territories. Fantômas’s last tour took place in 2014, although they did play one show in 2017 with Melvins drummer Dale Crover in place of Lombardo.

With the spring US tour wrapping up, Mr. Bungle can turn their attention to their North American run of September shows featuring support from Battles.