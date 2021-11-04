Charli XCX Announces New Album Crash, Releases New Single “New Shapes” Featuring Caroline Polachek

Home News Skyler Graham November 4th, 2021 - 11:17 AM

After pop star Charli XCX posted a photo with Caroline Polacheck and Christine and the Queens in September, fans suspected that the artists may be collaborating on a track. Today, that track comes to the public — as does an album and tour announcement.

The latest track, “New Shapes,” is an energetic dance track fitting for both the club and the car. The song features buzzing ‘80s-inspired synths and a punchy beat that brings audiences right back to the time when Madonna and Prince occupied MTV and teen hearts.



This song comes after Charli’s September single “Good Ones” along with a music video that the artist described as “me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”

These tracks come from her upcoming album Crash, which is set to come out on March 18, 2022. According to Pitchfork, the pop star said the album is “the fifth and final album in my record deal….”Fortunately, fans can celebrate the album along with her 2022 tour, which is set to begin on March 26, 2022, in Oakland, CA, and end on June 9 in Barcelona. Charli XCX has 37 dates on this tour and is visiting cities across the US and Europe, including LA, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Milan and more.

Charli XCX Tour Dates 2022:

03-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre

03-29 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom

04-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park

04-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre

04-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre

04-08 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater

04-09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston

04-10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas

04-12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater

04-13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern

04-15 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel

04-16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa

04-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia

04-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston

04-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

04-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom

04-25 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall

04-26 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre

04-28 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre

04-29 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

05-13 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre

05-15 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy

05-17 Manchester, England – Victoria Warehouse

05-18 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy

05-19 London, England – Alexandra Palace

05-21 Norwich, England – UEA

05-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy

05-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City

05-25 Paris, France – Trianon

05-27 Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine

05-28 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda Hall

05-30 Berlin, Germany – Astra

05-31 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria

06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

06-04 Milan, Italy – Fabrique

06-07 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera

06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound

Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz