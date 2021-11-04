Charli XCX Announces New Album Crash, Releases New Single “New Shapes” Featuring Caroline Polachek

After pop star Charli XCX posted a photo with Caroline Polacheck and Christine and the Queens in September, fans suspected that the artists may be collaborating on a track. Today, that track comes to the public — as does an album and tour announcement.
The latest track, “New Shapes,” is an energetic dance track fitting for both the club and the car. The song features buzzing ‘80s-inspired synths and a punchy beat that brings audiences right back to the time when Madonna and Prince occupied MTV and teen hearts.
This song comes after Charli’s September single “Good Ones” along with a music video that the artist described as “me dramatically mourning the untimely loss of my partner as I battle with the realisation that once again I’ve abandoned the goodness in my life, in favour of the sinister, with a visual aesthetic that marks a new era of me: Charli XCX.”
These tracks come from her upcoming album Crash, which is set to come out on March 18, 2022. According to Pitchfork, the pop star said the album is “the fifth and final album in my record deal….”Fortunately, fans can celebrate the album along with her 2022 tour, which is set to begin on March 26, 2022, in Oakland, CA, and end on June 9 in Barcelona. Charli XCX has 37 dates on this tour and is visiting cities across the US and Europe, including LA, Denver, Dallas, Atlanta, Boston, New York, Dublin, London, Paris, Milan and more.
Charli XCX Tour Dates 2022:
03-26 Oakland, CA – Fox Theatre
03-29 Portland, OR – Crystal Ballroom
04-01 San Diego, CA – The Observatory North Park
04-03 Los Angeles, CA – The Greek Theatre
04-06 Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
04-08 Austin, TX – ACL Live at The Moody Theater
04-09 Houston, TX – House of Blues Houston
04-10 Dallas, TX – House of Blues Dallas
04-12 New Orleans, LA – Orpheum Theater
04-13 Atlanta, GA – The Eastern
04-15 Asheville, NC – The Orange Peel
04-16 Norfolk, VA – The NorVa
04-18 Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore Philadelphia
04-20 Boston, MA – House of Blues Boston
04-22 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
04-23 New York, NY – Hammerstein Ballroom
04-25 Toronto, Ontario – Massey Hall
04-26 Royal Oak, MI – Royal Oak Music Theatre
04-28 Saint Paul, MN – Palace Theatre
04-29 Chicago, IL – Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom
05-13 Dublin, Ireland – Olympia Theatre
05-15 Glasgow, Scotland – O2 Academy
05-17 Manchester, England – Victoria Warehouse
05-18 Birmingham, England – O2 Academy
05-19 London, England – Alexandra Palace
05-21 Norwich, England – UEA
05-22 Sheffield, England – O2 Academy
05-23 Nottingham, England – Rock City
05-25 Paris, France – Trianon
05-27 Brussels, Belgium – La Madeleine
05-28 Utrecht, Netherlands – Ronda Hall
05-30 Berlin, Germany – Astra
05-31 Cologne, Germany – Carlswerk Victoria
06-02 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
06-04 Milan, Italy – Fabrique
06-07 Madrid, Spain – La Riviera
06-09 Barcelona, Spain – Primavera Sound
Photo Credit: Boston Lynn Schulz