Charli XCX Pays Tribute To Sophie On Forthcoming New Song

Charli XCX is currently in the midst of working on her new album. There are many speculations about what the album will sound like, we don’t know what the upcoming project will sound like but we have an idea of some inspiration behind the project. According to NME, a song on the record is inspired by her late friend SOPHIE. This stems from an interview Charli gave to The Face where the star stated that it all “was the result of a complicated blend of emotions”.

Charli and SOPHIE worked together on many projects, with their partnership beginning in 2015 when working on the ‘Vroom Vroom’ EP. After that, the pair later went on to collaborate on the singles ‘After the Afterparty’, ‘No Angel’, and ‘Girls’ Night Out’. The duo also worked on the ‘Number 1 Angel’ tracks ‘Roll With Me’ and ‘Lipgloss’, and ‘Pop 2’ track ‘Out of My Head’.