Charli XCX & Julia Michaels Reportedly Writing For Possible New Britney Spears Album

It has been almost 8 years since Britney Spears released her last album Glory in 2016. While Spears has been out of the music scene for almost a decade she has been a mainstay in the press. Of course, we are talking about her breaking away from her infamous conservatorship in 2021. Since then the iconic pop star has released the songs Hold Me Closer (with Elton John) and Mind Your Business (with will.i.am). The project she has mainly focused on is her book The Woman in Me where the singer professed “Pushing forward in my musical career is not my focus at the moment.”.

It is now being reported through hearsay in the music industry that Spears is enlisting new writers for her upcoming tenth studio album. The reports claimed that according to unknown news sources “big deal songwriters” Charli XCX and Julia Michaels are the ones that are being tapped for the project. Now according to Stereogum, these reports are false as the singer is claiming that this insider information is false.

Spears wrote in a post “They keep saying I’m turning to random people to do a new album … I will never return to the music industry !!! When I write, I write for fun or I write for other people !!! For those of you who have read my book, there’s loads that you don’t know about me”. The same article from Stereogum reports that the concept of Spears working with new writers is coming from her team as they are trying to get her excited about making new music. A quote also featured in the article from a source given to RollingStones states that as of now she is not recording but songs are being done to present to her.