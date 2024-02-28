Charli XCX Announces New Album Brat For Summer 2024 Release

Home News Ryan Freund February 28th, 2024 - 6:42 PM

British pop star Charli XCX is spilling details about her new album, including the title and duration. The new album will be titled ‘Brat’ and will have a 15-song run and clock in for a total of 41 minutes and 23 seconds per Pitchfork. ‘Brat’ will be dropping this upcoming summer as Charli XCX wrote on X that it will also be a club record.

In the post, she stated “I was born to make dance music.. I came from the clubs.. xcx6 is the album I’ve always wanted to make.” The first taste of this album will be arriving on February 29th as she will be releasing her new song “Von Dutch”. The song will be her first release since last year’s “Speed Drive” which appeared on the Barbie Soundtrack.

The summer release will be Charli XCX’s follow-up to her fifth album Crash, which was released in March of 2022. The album was a fan favorite and was home to the singles “Good Ones,” “New Shapes,” “Beg for You,” and “Baby.”