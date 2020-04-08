Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp and More to Participate in Virtual Farm Aid Concert

Home News Aaron Grech April 8th, 2020 - 7:38 PM

Some of the biggest voices in folk rock and outlaw country such as Willie Nelson, Neil Young, John Mellencamp, and Dave Matthews will host performances for “At Home With Farm Aid“, a livestream concert in support of essential farm workers and family farms during the COVID-19 pandemic. Nelson will host this event alongside his sons Lukas and Mikah.

This upcoming event will take place on Saturday, April 11th at 8 PM ET, and can be watched at on farmaid.org. The website is also currently taking donations in support of these workers and family farms.

“The coronavirus has disrupted our entire country and is a grave threat to all of us,” Nelson explained. “One of its many impacts is that it has helped us to better see the value of essential people like healthcare workers, grocery store clerks, delivery truck drivers, and farmers and ranchers. Farm Aid has worked for 35 years to build a family farm centered agricultural system, and we are here now to support farmers and ranchers in this crisis, without whom we could not eat. The time to build a resilient family farm food system is now!”

Nelson first organized Farm Aid in 1985, to help raise funds and support family farms and the agriculture workers across the United States. Last year’s event had a similar lineup, with the inclusion of Nelson, Mellencamp and Young, along with Margo Price, Jamey Johnson, Tanya Tucker, Brothers Osborne, Lukas Nelson & Promise of the Real, Yola, and Particle Kid.