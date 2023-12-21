Bob Dylan’s Unreleased Song “Meridian West” Featured On New The Waterboys Boxset

Home News Cait Stoddard December 21st, 2023 - 2:33 PM

According to nme.com, an unreleased Bob Dylan song is set to feature in a new box set compilation chronicling The Waterboys’s album This Is The Sea. The tune is an instrumental called “Meridian West,” which came about in 1985 when the The Waterboys were invited to perform with Dylan at a recording North London recording studio Church Studios. Dylan was working on the piece with musician Dave Stewart when The Waterboys joined in and the band’s frontman Mike Scott happened to record the jam session.

When compiling the upcoming re release project, Scott reached out to Dylan and received Dylan’s authorization to include the track on the box set. The 90 track collection is set to be released in 2024 and the original album was released in 1985 where it featured The Waterboys’s signature song ‘The Whole of the Moon.”

As for Dylan, he has secretly released a 28 track CD of studio outtakes from the soundtrack to 1973’s Pat Garrett and Billy The Kid, with copies of the CD popping up at record stores scattered around Europe. Fans of Dylan’s music fans are buying the disc online for prices over $500.