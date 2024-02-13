Robert Plant & Alison Krauss Announce Summer 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard February 13th, 2024 - 4:33 PM

Robert Plant and Alison Krauss announce their return to North America. Reunited once more and much sooner than the twelve years that passed between their previous two tours. Both artists will hit the road this spring and summer for nearly 30 headline dates and more. Beginning June 2 with a centennial celebration for the legendary Cain’s Ballroom, the Can’t Let Go Tour will see Plant, Krauss and their all-star band bring spellbinding vocal performances and uncanny arrangements to amphitheaters, pavilions, opera houses and other historic venues from coast to coast.

Dates will feature support from JD McPherson, who also plays lead guitar for Robert Plant and Alison Krauss, alongside an ace ensemble of drummer Jay Bellerose, bassist Dennis Crouch, multi-talented string player Stuart Duncan and Viktor Krauss on keys and guitar.

Tickets are on sale at 10 a.m. local time this Friday, February 16, following a series of pre sales beginning at 10 a.m. local time tomorrow, February 14. People can find more information at plantkrauss.com.

Can’t Let Go Tour Dates

6/2 – Tulsa, OK – Cain’s Ballroom

6/4 – Camdenton, MO – Ozarks Amphitheater*

6/5 – Lincoln, NE – Pinewood Bowl Theater*

6/7 – Prior Lake, MN – Mystic Lake Amphitheater*

6/8 – Madison, WI – Breese Stevens Field*

6/11 – Des Moines, IA – Lauridsen Amphitheater at Waterworks Park*

6/12 – Highland Park, IL – Ravinia Festival*#

6/14 – Toledo, OH – Toledo Zoo & Aquarium – Amphitheater*

6/15 – Burgettstown, PA – The Pavilion at Star Lake*

6/18 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

6/19 – Vienna, VA – Wolf Trap*

8/8 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater*

8/9 – Missoula, MT – KettleHouse Amphitheater*

8/11 – Edmonton, AB – Edmonton Folk Music Festival!

8/13 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

8/14 – Vancouver, BC – Queen Elizabeth Theatre*

8/16 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD*^

8/17 – Seattle, WA – Venue TBD*^

8/19 – Eugene, OR – The Cuthbert Amphitheater*

8/21 – Murphy’s, CA – Ironstone Amphitheatre*

8/22 – Stanford, CA – Frost Amphitheater*

8/24 – Paso Robles, CA – Vina Robles Amphitheatre*

8/25 – Highland, CA – Yaamava’ Theater*

8/26 – Flagstaff, AZ – Pepsi Amphitheater*

8/28 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera*

8/29 – Santa Fe, NM – The Santa Fe Opera*

8/31 – Colorado Springs, CO – Sunset Amphitheater*

9/1 – Vail, CO – Gerald R. Ford Amphitheater*

*w/ JD McPherson

# on-sale April 24th

! on-sale June 1st

^on-sale March 25th