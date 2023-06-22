Willie Nelson Releases “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago” From Forthcoming Album ‘Bluegrass’

Home News Cait Stoddard June 22nd, 2023 - 3:28 PM

According to consequece.net, country music artist Willie Nelson will be releasing his upcoming album Bluegrass on September 15 by Legacy Recordings. As a preview from his upcoming album, Nelson has shared his new track “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago.”

Nelson‘s latest ditty is wonderful by how the artist stays true to the classic country sound. While listening, Nelson‘s guitar skills fills the air with beautiful harmony and twang while serenading the ears with his smooth voice. “You Left Me a Long, Long Time Ago” is a catchy song that can cause some people to sing along while the music blares from their speakers.

Bluegrass features 12 classic songs from Nelson’s expansive catalog reinterpreted with his bluegrass ensemble. All of the tracks selected for the album were penned by Nelson, except for “Good Hearted Woman,” which he co-wrote with Waylon Jennings. Other highlights include “On the Road Again,” “Yesterday’s Wine” and “Still is Still Moving to Me.”