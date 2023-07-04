Motley Crue Cover The Beastie Boys “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!)” at Secret London Show

Home News Cait Stoddard July 4th, 2023 - 11:15 AM

According to myradiolink.com, rock band Motley Crue showed up for a secret club show in London over the weekend where the band performed an 11 song set to the capacity crowd of 450 people.

Motley Crue promoted their surprise show show on their social media and advertised a performance by a band named Dögs Of War. Some fans thought the performance was a secret Mötley Crüe gig because the show was scheduled the day before Motley Crue’s Wembley Stadium concert.

The secrete performance must have been a sight to see because Motley Crue dazzled people’s minds with their music and the audience got to see the band performe a face smacking version of the The Beastie Boys’s tune “(You Gotta) Fight for Your Right (To Party!).”

When the surprise performance was over, Motley Crue stated “This wasn’t our first time playing a secret club show and it will definitely not be the last.”