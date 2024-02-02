JUDAS PRIEST SHARES OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO FOR “CROWN OF HORNS”

Home News Brent Bassig February 2nd, 2024 - 8:20 PM

Today, British heavy metal band, Judas Priest, released their new music video of their latest single “Crown Of Horns.” Their new single, “Crown Of Horns,” is going to be part of the group’s upcoming album, “Invincible Shield,” which is going to be released on March 8, 2024. This is going to be the group’s nineteenth studio album that they will be releasing from their record label Epic Records.

Judas Priest’s new music video was recorded by each of the band members from their homes. In the video, fans can see each of the band members recording each of their parts. The guitar solo at the start of the music video really brings out the emotions of the group’s new single.

The group’s lyrics to the new single “Crown Of Horns” include the line “I’d wait so helpless, But love was waiting Just like an angel in the dark,” This represents the band’s new album “Invincible Shield.” The song shows that even though days seem endless, we should never be afraid of what’s in front of us.

The group have sold over 50 million albums worldwide, as well as headlined in some of the world’s biggest stadiums. For the band, their music and live performances have brought a unique and powerful energy, which helped define the band as well as changed the way people listened to heavy metal music for the last couple of decades. As of right now, the group has continued to retain status as the biggest and one of the best heavy metal bands in the world.

Photo credit: Raymond Flotat

<iframe width=”560″ height=”315″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/dMlvMsGRouM?si=YIlpWiudTaKm8pdF&controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture; web-share” allowfullscreen></iframe>