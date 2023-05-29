Foo Fighters Cover Snippet of Nine Inch Nails’ Song “March Of The Pigs” at Sonic Temple Fest

Home News Zach Monteiro May 29th, 2023 - 3:02 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Seattle-based rock band Foo Fighters performed Sunday on May 28th in Columbus, Ohio for the Sonic Temple music festival for the event’s closing night. With their performance came their cover of a portion of Nine Inch Nails “March of the Pigs” from their 1994 album “The Downward Spiral”.

According to Stereogum, this is one of the band’s first performances live on stage since the death of drummer Taylor Hawkins, who had passed away last year on March 25th. This performance marks Foo Fighters third time on stage with drummer Josh Freese, who formerly played the drums for Nine Inch Nails.

It seems as though Foo Fighters may have performed this cover as a way of properly welcoming Freese into their fold. According to Consequence Sound, the cover came as part of a larger group of covers, including Puddle of Mudd’s “Blurry” and Devo’s “Whip It”.

Foo Fighter’s performance at the Sonic Temple festival follows their appearance in Boston, Massachusetts on Friday night for Boston Calling 2023, where they performed alongside Taylor Hawkins son Shane Hawkins, as well as frontman Dave Grohl’s daughter Violet Grohl. This is not long after the latter appeared in Foo Fighters newest song “Show Me How”.

Foo Fighters newest album But Here We Are is set to release Friday, June 2nd. Their next scheduled show is set for May 30th, 2023 in Washington, DC at The Atlantis.

