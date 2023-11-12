Enter Shikari Teams Up With AViVA For Dynamic New Single “Strangers”

Home News Jordan Rizo November 12th, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Enter Shikari @ El Rey Theater Photography by Mauricio Alvarado

The new single release of “Strangers” undoubtedly showcases the talent of British rock band Enter Shikari and singer AViVa. In their duet, both the band and the individual artist create an outstanding single that not only connects listeners from its mix of musical genres, but also for its universal message and idea.

The beginning of the single “Strangers” delivers a beat that almost derives a suspenseful atmosphere. In a more robotic sense, the introduction of the song has a fast-paced beat that increasingly gets louder. As AViVA begins to elicit her vocals, the song begins to fit together in a catchier and more purposeful way. Even further, the mix between the band and AViVa’s vocals create a remarkable combination and offer distinct music styles that can effectively be placed together to engage listeners. Although the beginning of the single steers away from the typical expectations of “rock” music previously seen in Enter Shikari’s past music, the ending connects closer to a rock-like style. The transition occurs when the vocalist from the band begins to sing loudly while holding certain notes and lyrics for an extensive period of time.

Not only are the mix of instruments and styles a certain way to bring listeners’ attention, but the message behind the lyrics also allows for people to desire to engage with the single. As mentioned in the press release, the song surrounds the concept of detachment and falling out of touch with a person that was once close to them. Specific lyrics that represent and demonstrate the pain of detachment include “why is it so hard for me to breathe” and “we’re just strangers”. Focusing on these lyrics, the single is delivering a realistic representation of the difficulty of losing someone that enhances the song’s power and influence since it is something many can relate to.

Moreover, the press release also mentions the description of the British rock band and AViVA’s experience working with each other. As noted, both the band and the artist enjoyed the collaboration of the single and appreciate each other’s work and artistic abilities. That enjoyment and power dynamic was certainly translated into the song with the smooth combination of the music genres.

Photo Credit: Mauricio Alvarado