Dethklok Shares First New Song in 10 Years “Aortic Desecration” and First Trailer for New Movie ‘Metalocalypse’

Roy Lott June 21st, 2023 - 6:02 PM

Dethklok has made their much-anticipated return to music with their newly released single “Aortic Desecration”, the first new music from the band in almost 10 years. The song is featured on their forthcoming album Dethalbum IV which includes all new original Dethklok songs and releases on August 22. Check out the new track below.

Along with new music, Dethklok will also contribute to the soundtrack of the Adult Swim film Metalocalypse: Army of the Doomstar. The soundtrack will include additional songs plus a totally original movie score and will be released on August 25. Fans can now pre-save both of the albums on the band’s website. The film is noted as a heavy metal adventure and is written and directed by series co-creator Brendon Small, bringing the heaviest metal band ever created back together again for an action-packed journey. The movie will be available to purchase Digitally and on Blu-ray Disc on August 22.

The film stars Small, Tommy Blacha, Victor Brandt, Stephen “Thundercat” Bruner, King Diamond, Mark Hamill, Kirk Hammett of Metallica, Jon Hamm, Scott Ian of Anthrax, Amy Lee, Malcolm McDowell, Juliet Mills, Laraine Newman, Raya Yarbrough and Livia Zita.