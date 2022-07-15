GWAR Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon And Crobot

Photo credit: Brett Padelford
GWAR has announced the fall 2022 North American leg of “The Black Death Rager World Tour”. The American heavy metal band is returning to their home state on September 10 to perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia. The trek will continue through November 3 and will include special guests Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot.
GWAR will be performing their latest album The New Dark Ages which was released just last month. The album is said to chronicle the band’s adventures in the Duoverse where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar’s terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounters new allies, like the murderous maven known as The Cutter.
According to Blabbermouth, GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker said, “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”
“The Black Death Rager World Tour” Dates:
09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest
09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl
09/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel
09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue
09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues
09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls
09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*
09/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom
09/20 – Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall
09/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note
09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life
09/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre
09/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater
09/27 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors
09/28 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors
09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater
10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo
10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue
10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory
10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House
10/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater
10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco
10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl
10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot
10/12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater
10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Amplify
10/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live
10/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Live
10/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl
10/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum
10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade
10/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater
10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot
10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave
10/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium
10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall
10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National
10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza
11/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix
11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage