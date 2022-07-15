GWAR Announces Fall 2022 North American Tour Dates Featuring Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon And Crobot

Home News Gabriela Huselton July 15th, 2022 - 11:46 AM

Photo credit: Brett Padelford

GWAR has announced the fall 2022 North American leg of “The Black Death Rager World Tour”. The American heavy metal band is returning to their home state on September 10 to perform at the Blue Ridge Rock Fest in Alton, Virginia. The trek will continue through November 3 and will include special guests Light The Torch, Nekrogoblikon and Crobot.

GWAR will be performing their latest album The New Dark Ages which was released just last month. The album is said to chronicle the band’s adventures in the Duoverse where the band rediscovers old powers such as Blöthar’s terrifying Berserker Mode, and encounters new allies, like the murderous maven known as The Cutter.

According to Blabbermouth, GWAR vocalist Blöthar The Berserker said, “Long ago, GWAR broke the frame of what a rock concert can be. We’ve pushed the envelope of live performance for decades, but this time around, we wanted to do something different. This is the first GWAR show conceived to go along with a graphic novel and an album, all working together as one massive hunk of hot steaming shock rock performance ART! A can’t-miss cavalcade of chaos, a trash culture trilogy, a shocking extravaganza that will leave you utterly spent, soaking wet, and bawling uncontrollably. We’ve got the coolest storyline, unbelievable new characters, more blood, gore, and gags than ever before. Come, unload your worries, human scum, and let GWAR transport you to the Duoverse of absurdity just in time for the NEW DARK AGE!”

“The Black Death Rager World Tour” Dates:

09/10 – Alton, VA @ Blue Ridge Rock Fest

09/11 – Nashville, TN @ Brooklyn Bowl

09/13 – Asheville, NC @ The Orange Peel

09/14 – Indianapolis, IN @ The Vogue

09/15 – Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

09/16 – Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

09/17 – Chicago, IL @ Riot Fest*

09/19 – Tulsa, OK @ Cain’s Ballroom

09/20 – Little Rock, AR @ The Music Hall

09/21 – Columbia, MO @ Blue Note

09/23 – Louisville, KY @ Louder Than Life

09/25 – Lincoln, NE @ Bourbon Theatre

09/26 – Denver, CO @ Oriental Theater

09/27 – Casper, WY @ Gaslight Social Outdoors

09/28 – Billings, MT @ Pub Station Outdoors

09/30 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

10/01 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

10/03 – Vancouver, BC @ The Vogue

10/04 – Spokane, WA @ Knitting Factory

10/06 – Boise, ID @ Revolution Concert House

10/08 – Ventura, CA @ Ventura Theater

10/09 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Belasco

10/10 – Las Vegas, NV @ Brooklyn Bowl

10/11 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

10/12 – Flagstaff, AZ @ Pepsi Amphitheater

10/14 – Dallas, TX @ Amplify

10/15 – Houston, TX @ Warehouse Live

10/16 – Austin, TX @ Empire Live

10/18 – Pensacola, FL @ Vinyl

10/19 – Orlando, FL @ The Beachum

10/20 – Atlanta, GA @ The Masquerade

10/22 – Niagara Falls, NY @ Rapids Theater

10/23 – Detroit, MI @ The Crofoot

10/26 – Milwaukee, WI @ The Rave

10/28 – Worcester, MA @ The Palladium

10/29 – Philadelphia, PA @ Franklin Music Hall

10/30 – Richmond, VA @ The National

10/31 – New York, NY @ Irving Plaza

11/02 – Toronto, ON @ The Phoenix

11/03 – Baltimore, MD @ Soundstage