Simple Minds Performs in Ancient Sicily for New Song “First You Jump”

The band Simple Minds has released hit after hit since their debut album “Life in a Day” in April 1979. With Jim Kerr’s smooth vocals and the overall band’s overwhelming synchronicity and harmonization, Simple Minds plans to release yet another single with the potential to play nonstop on popular music radios. With a scheduled release date of 21 October 2022, Simple Minds’ new song “First You Jump,” the second installment from their next album “Direction of the Heart,” relays a message reminiscent of the classic and steady pop that first brought Simple Minds to Fame.

Simple Minds’ forthcoming album is said to be a celebration of life. This doctrine urges all who listen to be aware of any anxiety they might have and let them know that some nervousness is inevitable. It’s simply a sign of the times, and everyone must learn how to rise above these insecurities and self-doubt if one is to prosper and relax in the present world. “First You Jump” tells listeners to act and then think; jump first before one has the time to doubt yourself. The song’s easy melody allows the listener to relax without a thought in the world and creates an atmosphere in which the listener can simply exist; not many songs are able to do such a thing.

To advertise their new song, Simple Minds recorded an official video of “First You Jump,” which they performed during soundcheck before a concert they held in Ancient Sicily in Italy. The ease and spontaneity in which they decided to film and upload this song, paired with the picturesque views of the Sicilian stage and skyline, further contributes to the management of Simple Minds’ feel-good branding.

Check out the video:

