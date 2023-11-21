Placebo Announce ‘Placebo Live Exclusive Boxset’ Featuring First Ever Live Album For December 2023 Release

Home News Cait Stoddard November 21st, 2023 - 1:41 PM

According to nme.com, musical duo Placebo have announced details of their first ever live album box set called Placebo Live. The release of the upcoming box set marks the first time that the band have shared a live album during their entire 25 year career. Placebo Live also marks the first time that any live performances from the band have been made available on vinyl and the box set is comprised of performances captured during the shows in Mexico, Spain and London.

The full live album included in the box set is titled Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023 and it was recorded live at the Low Festival in Spain earlier this year. The album also consists of a clear double vinyl gatefold. The two other live sets in Placebo Live include performances from the band’s show in Mexico City over the summer called This Is What You Wanted and their sessions at the Studio One recording rooms in Twickenham.

The latter is under the title Live From The White Room and is comprised of seven songs from the band’s 2022 album Never Let Me Go. The latter is also presented as a softpak gatefold CD, whereas the recording in Mexico is available in a Blu-Ray option.

The box set also features songs from the band’s debut Placebo, Black Market Music, Sleeping With Ghosts, Battle For The Sun and Loud Like Love. Placebo Live is set for release on December 15 by SO Recordings and people can pre-order the box set here.

Placebo Live Track List

Side1

1. Forever Chemicals

2. Beautiful James

3. Scene of the Crime

4. Hugz

5. Happy Birthday In The Sky

Side 2

6. Bionic

7. Surrounded By Spies

8. Sad White Reggae

9. Try Better Next Time

10. Too Many Friends

Side 3

11. Went Missing

12. For What It’s Worth

13. Slave To The Wage

14. Song To Say Goodbye

15. The Bitter End

16. Infra-Red

Side 4

17. ‘Shout’

18. ‘Fix Yourself’

19. ‘Running Up That Hill’ This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City

Blu-Ray feature-length concert film Track List: 1. Opening Titles

2. Forever Chemicals

3. Beautiful James

4. Scene Of The Crime’

5. Hugz

6. Happy Birthday In The Sky

7. Bionic

8. Twin Demons

9. Surrounded By Spies

10. Chemtrails

11. Sad White Reggae

12. Try Better Next Time

13. Too Many Friends

14. Went Missing

15. For What It’s Wort’

16. Slave To The Wage

17. Song To Say Goodbye

18. Come Undone

19. The Bitter End

20. Infra-Red

21. Shout

22. Fix Yourself

23. Running Up That Hill Live From The White Room

Softpak gatefold CD Track List 1. Beautiful James

2. Fix Yourself

3. Happy Birthday In The Sky

4. Sad White Reggae

5. Surrounded By Spies

6. Try Better Next Time

7. Went Missing

