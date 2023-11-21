Placebo Announce ‘Placebo Live Exclusive Boxset’ Featuring First Ever Live Album For December 2023 Release

Side1
1. Forever Chemicals
2. Beautiful James
3. Scene of the Crime
4. Hugz
5. Happy Birthday In The Sky
Side 2
6. Bionic
7. Surrounded By Spies
8. Sad White Reggae
9. Try Better Next Time
10. Too Many Friends
Side 3
11. Went Missing
12. For What It’s Worth
13. Slave To The Wage
14. Song To Say Goodbye
15. The Bitter End
16. Infra-Red
Side 4
17. ‘Shout’
18. ‘Fix Yourself’
19. ‘Running Up That Hill’
This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City
Blu-Ray feature-length concert film Track List:
1. Opening Titles
2. Forever Chemicals
3. Beautiful James
4. Scene Of The Crime’
5. Hugz
6. Happy Birthday In The Sky
7. Bionic
8. Twin Demons
9. Surrounded By Spies
10. Chemtrails
11. Sad White Reggae
12. Try Better Next Time
13. Too Many Friends
14. Went Missing
15. For What It’s Wort’
16. Slave To The Wage
17. Song To Say Goodbye
18. Come Undone
19. The Bitter End
20. Infra-Red
21. Shout
22. Fix Yourself
23. Running Up That Hill
Live From The White Room
Softpak gatefold CD Track List
1. Beautiful James
2. Fix Yourself
3. Happy Birthday In The Sky
4. Sad White Reggae
5. Surrounded By Spies
6. Try Better Next Time
7. Went Missing