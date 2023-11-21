mxdwn Music

Placebo Announce ‘Placebo Live Exclusive Boxset’ Featuring First Ever Live Album For December 2023 Release

November 21st, 2023 - 1:41 PM

Placebo Announce ‘Placebo Live Exclusive Boxset’ Featuring First Ever Live Album For December 2023 Release
Photo Credit: Marv Watson

According to nme.com, musical duo Placebo have announced details of their first ever live album box set called Placebo Live. The release of the upcoming box set marks the first time that the band have shared a live album during their entire 25 year career. Placebo Live also marks the first time that any live performances from the band have been made available on vinyl and the box set is comprised of performances captured during the shows in Mexico, Spain and London.

The full live album included in the box set is titled Collapse Into Never: Placebo Live In Europe 2023 and it was recorded live at the Low Festival in Spain earlier this year. The album also consists of  a clear double vinyl gatefold. The two other live sets in Placebo Live include performances from the band’s show in Mexico City over the summer called This Is What You Wanted and their sessions at the Studio One recording rooms in Twickenham.

The latter is under the title Live From The White Room and is comprised of seven songs from the band’s 2022 album Never Let Me Go. The latter is also presented as a softpak gatefold CD, whereas the recording in Mexico is available in a Blu-Ray option.

The box set also features songs from the band’s debut Placebo, Black Market Music, Sleeping With Ghosts, Battle For The Sun and Loud Like Love. Placebo Live is set for release on December 15 by SO Recordings and people can pre-order the box set here.

Placebo Live Track List

Side1
1. Forever Chemicals
2. Beautiful James
3. Scene of the Crime
4. Hugz
5. Happy Birthday In The Sky
Side 2
6. Bionic
7. Surrounded By Spies
8. Sad White Reggae
9. Try Better Next Time
10. Too Many Friends
Side 3
11. Went Missing
12. For What It’s Worth
13. Slave To The Wage
14. Song To Say Goodbye
15. The Bitter End
16. Infra-Red
Side 4
17. ‘Shout’
18. ‘Fix Yourself’
19. ‘Running Up That Hill’

This Is What You Wanted – Live in Mexico City
Blu-Ray feature-length concert film Track List:

1. Opening Titles
2. Forever Chemicals
3. Beautiful James
4. Scene Of The Crime’
5. Hugz
6. Happy Birthday In The Sky
7. Bionic
8. Twin Demons
9. Surrounded By Spies
10. Chemtrails
11. Sad White Reggae
12. Try Better Next Time
13. Too Many Friends
14. Went Missing
15. For What It’s Wort’
16. Slave To The Wage
17. Song To Say Goodbye
18. Come Undone
19. The Bitter End
20. Infra-Red
21. Shout
22. Fix Yourself
23. Running Up That Hill

Live From The White Room
Softpak gatefold CD Track List

1. Beautiful James
2. Fix Yourself
3. Happy Birthday In The Sky
4. Sad White Reggae
5. Surrounded By Spies
6. Try Better Next Time
7. Went Missing

 

Photo Credit: Marv Watson

