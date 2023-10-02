Ministry Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates With Gary Numan & Front Line Assembly

Home News Cait Stoddard October 2nd, 2023 - 2:02 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Ahead of Ministry’s brand-new studio album HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES dropping March 1 2024, the band will head out on a Spring 2024 North American tour with fellow comrades Gary Numan and Front Line Assembly.

The 29 date tour kicks off February 27 in San Francisco and runs through April 5 in Tucson, The tour is also scheduled to be hitting major markets in the U.S. and Canada as well. Tickets go on sale October 6 at 10 a.m. local time. For more information visit www.ministryband.com/tour.

In the press release Ministry’s mastermind and creator Al Jourgensen shares his thoughts about the upcoming tour.

“So looking forward to doing another tour with Gary and the gang. We had such a blast the last time. The shows were amazing. Each band complements the other perfectly. Plus, both of our new releases are Kick Ass! Get your tickets and come join us.”

Joined by Ministry’s current frontline of musicians John Bechdel, Monte Pittman and Cesar Soto, Roy Mayorga and Paul D’Amour, the nine track HOPIUMFORTHEMASSES also has a slew of special guest contributors including Gogol Bordello’s Eugene Hutz, long time collaborator and Lard companion Jello Biafra and Corrosion of Conformity frontman Pepper Keenan.

Ministry’s 2024 Tour Dates

2/27 – San Francisco, CA – The Warfield

2/29 – Eugene, OR – McDonald Theatre

3/1 – Portland, OR – Roseland Theater

3/2 – Seattle, WA – Showbox SoDo

3/3 – Vancouver, BC – Commodore Ballroom

3/5 – Calgary, AB – Palace Theatre

3/6 – Edmonton, AB – Midway Music Hall

3/8 – Winnipeg, MB – Burton Cummings Theatre

3/9 – Minneapolis, MN – The Fillmore

3/10 – Madison, WI – The Sylvee

3/12 – Columbus, OH – Kemba Live

3/13 – Detroit, MI – Royal Oak Music Theater

3/14 – Chicago, IL – Aragon Ballroom

3/16 – Toronto, ON – History

3/17 – Montreal, QC – MTelus

3/18 – Boston, MA – Roadrunner

3/19 – New York, NY – Terminal 5

3/20 – Bethlehem, PA – Wind Creek Casino

3/22 – Cherokee, NC – Harrah’s Cherokee

3/23 – Orlando, FL – Hard Rock Live

3/24 – Tampa, FL – Jannus Landing

3/26 – Birmingham, AL – Avondale

3/27 – Biloxi, MS – Hard Rock Casino Biloxi *

3/29 – Houston, TX – House of Blues

3/30 – Dallas, TX – The Factory

3/31 – Tulsa, OK – Tulsa Theater

4/2 – Denver, CO – Mission Ballroom

4/4 – Las Vegas, NV – The Theater at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

4/5 – Tucson, AZ – Rialto Theatre

* = no Front Line Assembly