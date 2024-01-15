Dinosaur Jr. Joined By Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus For “Kracked” During Portland Show

Home News Cait Stoddard January 15th, 2024 - 2:14 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

According to brooklynvegan.com, rock band Dinosaur Jr. are not strangers to bringing fellow indie rock bands on stage with them, such as when they just brought out Kim Deal and Lee Ranaldo during their Brooklyn residency back in December, or when Dinosaur Jr. brought out Kevin Shields during their London show in November.

And now, Stereogum has pointed out that Dinosaur Jr. did it again at the Portland stop of their Where You Been 30th anniversary tour, where Pavement’s Stephen Malkmus joined the band to play “Kracked” from 1987’s You’re Living All Over Me.

Malkmus took over on lead vocals and performed dual lead guitar with J Mascis on the song’s shredding solo, while Mascis took a backseat on his own song. During the set Malkmus channelled his inner style lazy guitar drawl and the artist sounded pretty great while dazzling people’s minds within talent.

Dinosaur Jr and Pavement are both longtime admirers of each other because Mascis has covered “Range Life” and Pavement included “In A Jar” on an influences playlist for Apple Music.

