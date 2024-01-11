Dinosaur Jr’s J. Mascis Shares New Single “Right Behind You”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 1:39 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Next month artist J Mascis will release his album What Do We Do Now on Sub Pop Records. Following the friend studded “Can’t Believe We’re Here” video and the electrifying single “Set Me Down” comes “Right Behind You,” which is a melodious new tune featuring keys, drums and the artist’s classic shred.

What Do We Do Now is the fifth solo studio outing from Mascis and it was recorded at the artist‘s studio Bisquiteen in Western Massachusetts. The guitarists‘s upcoming solo album features full drum and electric leads, while the rhythm parts are still all acoustic. What Do We Do Now features guest musicians including Western Mass local Ken Mauri of The B-52s on keys and Ontario based polymath Matthew “Doc” Dunn on steel guitar.

The album can be pre ordered now from Sub Pop and North American orders from the Sub Pop Mega Mart will receive the limited Loser Edition on clear purple vinyl. In the UK and Europe, LP orders from Mega Mart 2 will get neon pink Losers or a strictly limited edition run on Blue Curacao Vinyl.

