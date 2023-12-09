Dinosaur Jr. Joined By TV On The Radio’s Kyp Malone, The Roots’ Captain Kirk Douglas & Battles‘ Ian Williams For Performances Of “Drawerings,” “Freak Scene” & “Down By The River”

Home News Jordan Rizo December 9th, 2023 - 1:51 PM

Dinosaur Jr. celebrated more than just the 30th anniversary of Where You Been on Friday night. To his fortune, the artist got the opportunity to celebrate with friends, and perhaps used the anniversary as an excuse to hangout with them and showcase his talent while collaborating with others. According to BrooklynVegan, Friday featured appearances during the opening Where You Been that enhanced the experience of the celebration quite significantly.

More specifically, the source shares that TV on the Radio‘s Kyp Malone joined the band on guitar with the performance of “Drawerings.” However, the fun and excitement only continued for fans as BrooklynVegan also shares that The Roots‘ Captain Kirk Douglas joined the band as they covered the song, “Down by the River”, and Battles’ Ian Williams was a great contributor for the performance of “Freak Scene”.

Without a doubt, Dinosaur Jr celebrated the anniversary of Where You Been in a magnificent manner. Accompanied by other great performers, the artist was able to execute a fantastic atmosphere that is filled with passion, creativity and talent. The other performers that were featured on friday evening such as Williams, Malone and Douglas certainly emphasized the beauty of music and performing but also the sensational concept of teamwork. Dinosaur Jr. and the other artists mentioned earlier set a great example of the terrific outcomes that can happen when people work together in efforts to execute a desired result, especially when said people are filled with passion, enthusiasm and excitement.

