Pavement Perform “Blue Hawaiian” For The First Time in 25 Years

Gracie Chunes September 10th, 2022 - 10:20 AM

On Wednesday, September 7, rock band Pavement launched the US leg of their reunion tour at Balboa Theatre in San Diego. As with other Pavement shows this year, their opening show featured some live rarities. The band played a few songs that hadn’t been performed since their prior reunion in 2010, including early tracks like “Spizzle Trunk” and “Box Elder” during the main set and Wowee Zowee outtake “Give It A Day” in the encore. Perhaps most importantly, there were also two songs that hadn’t been performed since Pavement’s 1990s heyday, including “Blue Hawaiian.”

Early on in the set, Stephen Malkmus and the rest of the band played “Home,” from 1990s Perfect Sound Forever, for the first time since 1993. Later, Brighten The Corners deep cut “Blue Hawaiian” got its first airing since 1997. Watch the video above. (Stereogum)

Find more information on Pavement’s tour here.