Dinosaur Jr. Joined By Screaming Females’ Marissa Paternoster For Performance Of “Freak Scene”

Rebecca Pedley December 8th, 2023 - 7:05 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Last night, Dinosaur Jr. was joined by the frontwomen for Screaming Females, Paternoster ! This week the incredible band, Screaming Females announced that they are departing after an amazing 18-year run.

Paternoster joined them for their classic 1988 anthem “Freak Scene” at the latest of their guest-heavy shows at Brooklyn’s Music Hall Of Williamsburg.

Dinosaur Jr. are now six nights into a seven-night stand at the Music Hall Of Williamsburg. The shows commemorate the 30th anniversary of their album Where You Been, and they perform the wonderfully exquisite and expansive full album live each night!

The electric performance of the classic 1988 anthem “Freak Scene” is an explosive set, dynamic in sound and presentation. Captivating the crowd, each Paternoster and Dinosaur Jr’s individuality glissens through with enchanting, intense punkrock sounds.

This collaboration was inevitable, the artists complement each other harmoniously. We can only wish for more future unions and thrilling performances!