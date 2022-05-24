Pavement Reunite After 12 Years

Home News Megan Mandatta May 24th, 2022 - 8:46 PM

Following their initial broken plans to tour in 2020, Pavement is able to reunite in 2022 with American and European shows beginning soon. Stereogum reports that Pavement has already confirmed opening acts like “75 Dollar Bill, Anna Libera, Circuit des Yeux, Film School, Guerrilla Toss, Horsegirl, Kelley Stoltz, Piranha Rama, Steve Gunn, the Goon Sax, and Weak Signal.” This is their first round of performances after twelve years.

They began by warming up on May 22 at the Fonda Theater in Los Angeles. They performed “Harness Your Hopes”, “Embassy Row”, “Black Out”, “Transport is Arranged”, “Serpentine Pad”, “Motion Suggests”, “Type Slowly”, “Folk Jam”, “Grave Architecture”, “Major Leagues” and “Fame Throwa”. Some of these songs have not been performed by the group since the 90s. Watch a few of the performances below.

Recently, the group has announced a music video for the “Harness Your Hopes” video featuring Sophie Thatcher.