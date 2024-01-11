Kanye West Sued For Alleged Assault & Battery Over Soho Warehouse Altercation

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 12:08 PM

According to NME, Kanye West is allegedly being sued for alleged assault and alleged battery by an autograph. The alleged court documents obtained by TMZ allege that the rapper allegedly got into an alleged confrontation with the man in downtown Los Angeles back in January 2022.

The man allegedly claims that West allegedly shouted the words “I’m going to make a fucking example of you” before allegedly striking the man. The alleged documents allegedly suggest that the man allegedly asked West to apologize, which the rapper allegedly replied with, “Apology for what?” before allegedly hitting the man several more times.

The man is allegedly West suing for alleged assault and alleged battery.The man also allegedly says that he has allegedly endured alleged emotional distress and is allegedly suing for alleged damages. The man’s wife is also allegedly suing West for alleged loss of consortium.

At the time of the alleged incident, West was allegedly investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department in an alleged connection with an alleged altercation but no charges were filed.