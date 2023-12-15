Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s Las Vegas Event Gets Shut Down By Police, Nicki Minaj Denies Ye’s Request To Clear Verse On New Album

Home News Caroline Carvalho December 15th, 2023 - 7:15 PM

According to NME, Kanye West & Ty Dolla $ign’s Las Vegas event was shut down by police yesterday evening on Thursday, December 14. He announced that he was going to release his joint album Vultures with Ty Dolla $ign which was released today on Friday, December 15 and will feature other artists like Freddie Gibbs, Playboi Carti, Future, James Blake, and others.

In honor of their collaborative album, the two rap artists revealed plans for an electrifying party at a venue located in the Sloan region, situated just below the bustling Las Vegas Valley in Nevada. The festivities were broadcasted in real-time across various social media platforms.The news has recently surfaced that his upcoming album would include a rendition of Backstreet Boys’ hit song “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)”, with the added touch of his own daughter, North. Despite this, the album has not made its way onto streaming platforms as of yet.

Nicki Minaj, in a different setting, declined the utilization of her verse on Kanye West’s yet-to-be-released track “New Body” after he made a public plea for her approval. She responded in an instagram live about her decision, “Child, that train has left the station, OK? No disrespect in any way, I just put out a brand new album. Why would I put out a song that has been out for three years? Come on, guys.”