LAPD Investigates Ye For Criminal Battery Following Alleged Altercation

Kanye West, also known as Ye, is now being investigated by the Los Angeles Police Department for alleged criminal battery. The investigation comes after an alleged altercation which reportedly took place early Thursday morning at Downtown L.A’s exclusive Soho Warehouse. According to Fox 11, a fan claimed that he had asked for an autograph while standing outside the rapper’s car. The fan claims there was an alleged exchange of words, after which West reportedly exited his car and allegedly punched the fan, allegedly “knocking him to the ground.” TMZ reports that West had also allegedly pushed the fan.

West also made the news recently following the announcement of his planned trip to Russia to meet President Vladimir Putin and perform his Sunday Service shows. West was recently announced as a headliner for Coachella’s 2022 festival alongside Harry Styles and Billie Eilish. Coachella will also see Run The Jewels, Swedish House Mafia, The Regrettes, FINNEAS and Beabadoobee take the stage this Spring. One notable name not included on the lineup is Travis Scott who was dropped from the festival following the Astroworld tragedy that took the lives of ten people.

Last year, the rapper joined Future on stage for his Rolling Loud California appearance, he performed multiple songs including “Can’t Tell Me Nothing,” “Hurricane” and “Praise God.” He also joined Future joined on “Fuck Up Some Commas.” West had also collaborated with Drake at their ‘Free Larry Hoover‘ benefit concert that took place on December 9 at the L.A. Coliseum; it was later announced that the concert would be streamed via Amazon Music’s Twitch channel.