Kanye West Reportedly Planning On Selling Gutted Malibu Home For $53 Million

December 24th, 2023

Kanye West, also known as “Ye”, has a continuous unique way of grasping people’s attention aside from his powerful music. The American rapper has had a handful of controversial moments in recent years that have taken the attention from his music, and placed it on his personal behavior and personality. Although West continues to be loved by many due to his undeniable confidence and incredible music, it is his personal decisions that also set him apart from the rest in the eyes of the public.

For instance, NME music news shares how Ye has put his Malibu mansion up on the market for an estimated price of $53 million. What is shocking about the story is the rapper’s decision to remove the home’s interiors and leave it completely gutted, which would be selling the home at a loss instead of renovating it. The source goes on to explain that the new home owner in the future is facing millions of dollars worth of re-doing the interiors. The details of the property are quite shocking to most people, although for West it is just another house. For example, NME news details how the house takes up about 4,000 square feet and is made from an estimated 1,200 pounds of concrete, and so on.

Many people may feel that West’s decision to gut the home was an unnecessary move that complicates the future home owner’s life. However, looking at it in a more optimistic note, a member of the company listing the property told a Hollywood reporter that, “on a positive note, it can be brought up to 2024 standards-it was built about 10 years ago”. In that sense, one can argue that West desired for the home to have a transformation and 360 moment, just like he has had in his own career.