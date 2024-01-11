Infected Rain Unveil Anthemic New Single & Video “Vivarium”

Home News Cait Stoddard January 11th, 2024 - 1:53 PM

Metal band Infected Rain return with their massive sixth modern progressive metal album TIME on February 9, 2024 by Napalm Records. Trailing their successful latest singles “Never To Return” and “Because I left You,” the band ushers in 2024 with the eerie and crushingly heavy song “Vivarium.” The track boasts electro laced rhythms and spine tingling passages while front woman Lena Scissorhands warns of so called freedoms that are not truly free.

While speaking about their latest single, Infected Rain said: “Vivarium” is about feeling trapped in a world we’ve built ourselves. A perfect world full of illusion, gimmicks and fake promises, like a beautiful but restricting glass garden. It’s about overcoming these barriers, and seeing through the thick air and tall walls. This song is for everyone trying to break free from their own limits and create their own path.”

The band exercise their trademarks with TIME, which tastefully accenting the introspective musical journey with effectively progressive, electronic and nu-metal features amid ethereal passages.