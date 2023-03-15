Infected Rain Shares New Video Clip for Live Version of “Storm”!

Home News Dita Dimone March 15th, 2023 - 3:22 PM

The new live clip of Infected Rain’s “Storm” is now streaming below.

Modern Metal outfit Infected Rain unleashes a new video clip for the live version of the song “Storm,” from their acclaimed album, “The Devil’s Dozen’. The new clip is in support of their lauded fifth studio production The Futuristic ‘Ecdysis’ (2022).

The progressive metal outfit previously offered an exclusive concert stream, entitled ‘The Devil’s Dozen’. The stream, was available exclusively online for only one week, until now. ‘The Devil’s Dozen’, will be available to the public on April 14th on DVD/BluRay + 2CD Digipak formats via Napalm Records!

Lena Scissorhands, the group’s vocalist is thrilled to share the new video and shares that: “‘Storm’ is a song that holds a very special place in my heart, and I’m thrilled to share a live version of it with you. This performance was an unforgettable moment for me, as it was the first time I had ever played the song live. poured my heart and soul into this rendition, and I can’t wait for everyone to hear it. This release is a preview of what’s to come on the upcoming Blu-ray live show, and I’m excited to take our fans on this journey with us.”

The high-voltage outfit spawned in 2008, and since then the outfit has become one of the hottest new acts in the Alternative Rock genre. Their full show is a story spanning the past 15 years of the band’s history, with a unique stylized production and special effects.

“We’ve all been waiting for this for so long,” says Syssohands. “After releasing ‘The Devil’s Dozen’ for our 13-year anniversary, we’ve been receiving so much love!”

‘The Devil’s Dozen’ is a tour de force of metal excellence. blending elements of progressive metal, groove metal, and industrial metal, the band has crafted an album that pleases fans of all three genres. The band’s upcoming DVD/BluRay is a must-have for every metalhead. You can Pre-Order it HERE!