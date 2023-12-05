Infected Rain Shares Heavy New Single & Video “Because I Let You”

Home News Cait Stoddard December 5th, 2023 - 3:58 PM

Modern progressive metal unit Infected Rain are back to own the new year with their upcoming sixth album Time, which out onFebruary 9, 2024 by Napalm Records. Following their eerie and dynamic single “Never To Return,” the band shares their heart wrenching single “Because I Let You,” which is a menacing progressive tune that creates a nu metal anthem with intense lyricism and an equally powerful moving music video.

In the press release Infected Rain talks about the meaning behind their latest ditty: “In ‘Because I Let You’, we delve into the paradox of love’s pain, exploring how our deepest affections can lead to our greatest wounds. It’s a raw reflection on the vulnerability we expose in love, and how sometimes those we trust most can wield our secrets and fears against us. This song isn’t just about the struggles in relationships; it’s a mirror to the courage it takes to acknowledge and voice this complex reality.”

Infected Rain exercise their trademarks with Time, tastefully accenting the introspective musical journey with effectively-placed progressive, electronic and even nu-metal features amid ethereal passages. In the following statement the band says: “Time isn’t just a measure; it’s an ever-flowing river, a constant reminder of our fleeting moments and enduring legacies.”

Infected Rain continues with: “This subject resonates deeply throughout the record, offering to you a chance to reflect on the past, embrace the present, and dream of the future. With Time, we invite you to experience the phenomena of time with us, in all its haunting beauty and raw power.”