Infected Rain Announces New Album “Time” For February 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Never to Return”

Infected Rain, the dynamic force in the world of metal music, is back with a thunderous announcement. The band is set to release their highly-anticipated new album, “Time,” in February 2024, along with a powerful new single, “Never to Return.” Metal enthusiasts, brace yourselves for an exciting journey through the realm of Infected Rain’s soundscapes.

The album cover art for “Time” sets the stage for what promises to be a gripping musical experience.

But the excitement doesn’t stop there. You can listen to the new single “Never to Return” right here:

As anticipation builds for “Time,” here’s the complete track list:

1. “Because I Let You”

2. “Dying Light”

3. “Never To Return”

4. “Lighthouse”

5. “The Answer Is You”

6. “Vivarium”

7. “Pandemonium”

8. “Enmity”

9. “Unpredictable”

10. “Game Of Blame”

11. “Paura”

12. “A Second Or A Thousand Years”

In addition to this exciting announcement, Infected Rain’s journey through the music industry has been nothing short of remarkable. For those who want to delve deeper into their unique style and powerful presence, check out our previous stories here and source here.