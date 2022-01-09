Infected Rain Debut Thrilling New Song And Video “Longing”

Home News Federico Cardenas January 9th, 2022 - 11:29 PM

The Moldovan metal band Infected Rain have released a massive new single, along with an eerie yet beautiful music video. The track, titled “Longing” is one of four singles released by the group in promotion of their new album, Ecdysis, following singles “Postmortem Pt. 1,” “The Realm of Chaos” and “Fighter.”

The single shows off some of the finest guitar and drum work in the metal genre, firing you with fast and intense riffs while also being able to transition into softer and more melodic moments. Easily recognizable is the track’s ability to transition between intensity and softness. Even with the brilliant displays of musicianship and riffing, it is hard to listen to this track without instantly noticing frontwoman and vocalist Lena Scissorhands’ uncanny ability to mix ruthless and intense screaming with beautiful clean singing into the same song.

Ecdysis was released by the band through Napalm Records on January 7. Any listeners who were enticed by “Longing” would find it worth their while to listen to all 12 tracks containing a variety of sounds and styles, emphasizing both heaviness and melody.