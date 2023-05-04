Infected Rain Undergoes Lineup Change and Shares New Single & Video “Dying Light”

Home News Cait Stoddard May 4th, 2023 - 2:53 PM

Two weeks after Infected Rain released theif first live album and DVD/BluRay, The Devil’s Dozen, the metal band surprised their fans with the new song “Dying Light” and a recent announcement about a line-up change.

As a whole, “Dying Light” is magical by how the face smacking guitar riffs and drum beats sizzles the atmosphere with vein jolting sound and the best part is hearing how the band incorporates harmonic music because the piano playing captures how quickly the music can change on this piece. Also the vocal performance is amazing by how the singer serenades the ears with her light voice before yelling out the lyrics in pure rage. Infected Rain bring their all on “Dying Light.”

As for the lineup change, Infected Rain released a statement describing how excited they are with the current lineup change and the release of the new song.

“Dear fans and supporters, We have some news to share with you today. Unfortunately, it happened that Serghei and Vladimir had to leave the band. We want to thank them for their contributions and wish them all the best in their future endeavors. However, we see this as a new beginning for our band, and we are more excited than ever to continue making music.”

Infected Rain adds: “We’re thrilled to introduce Alice Lane, who will be taking over as our bass player for the time being. To celebrate this new chapter in our band’s journey, we have decided to release a brand new single today! We couldn’t wait to share this new music with you and show you what we’ve been working on. Thank you for your continued support. We’re grateful to have you with us on this journey. Sincerely, INFECTED RAIN.”