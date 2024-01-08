Bottlerock Napa Announces 2024 Lineup Featuring Queens Of The Stone Age, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks & More

Home News Cait Stoddard January 8th, 2024 - 12:31 PM

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback

According to consequence.net, music festival BottleRock Napa Valley has announced this year’s line up that features headlining performances from Queens Of The Stone Age, Pearl Jam, Stevie Nicks and others. The three day music, food, and wine festival will happen on May 24-26 at the Napa Valley Expo in Napa Valley, California. Tickets and including three day GA passes for the event will be available on January 9 at 10:00 a.m. PT through stubhub.com.

Also performing at BottleRock Napa Valley are the acts Norah Jones, Miike Snow, Gogol Bordello, Dominic Fike, Nelly, T-Pain, Chevy Metal, Holly Humberstone, The Soul Rebels featuring Talib Kweli, Pete Yorn, Momma, Bully and others.

Megan Thee Stallion, Kali Uchis, My Morning Jacket, The Offspring, St. Vincent.Mondo Cozmo, Chris Shiflett of Foo Fighters, Action Bronson, Bebe Rexha, Stephen Marley, The Beaches, Tower of Power, The Record Company, Royel Otis will be performing as well.

Photo Credit: Brandy Hornback