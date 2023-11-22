Thousands of Artists Including Zack De La Rocha, Kid Cudi, Kali Uchis & More Call for Cease-Fire in Gaza

Home News Kennedy Huston November 22nd, 2023 - 4:00 PM

Photo: Marv Watson

Kehlani, Kid Cudi, and Kali Uchis as well as Zack de la Rocha and Tom Morello join thousands of other musicians in a call for Cease-Fire in Gaza. According to The Fader, these artists have signed a letter from a global network titled, Musicians of Palestine, petitioning a cease-fire in Gaza.

The letter reads, “Today, we demand an immediate ceasefire and humanitarian aid in Gaza, and an end to the siege. The day after, our vision of a just and peaceful future for all must be our most urgent task. We urge everyone who shares that vision to join us.”

The long list of musicians in support of a cease-fire also includes, Pulp, Bikini Kill, Lucy Dacus, Brian Eno, Sleater-Kinney, Arooj Aftab, Blonde Redhead, Kehlani, Denzel Curry, Fontaines D.C., Pink Siifu, Mica Levi, L’Rain, Laurel Halo, Deerhoof, Beth Ditto, the Knife’s Olof Dreijer, Mykki Blanco, the Blessed Madonna, Youth Lagoon, Fucked Up, Mogwai, Bonnie “Prince” Billy, Kode9, Vijay Iyer, a Place to Bury Strangers, Nicolás Jaar, Helado Negro, Raffi, KeiyaA, Mandy, Indiana, and more.

The entertainment industry continues in their attempts to bring peace amongst a violent war between Israel and Gaza. Back in October, a similar petition was signed by Dua Lipa, Caroline Polachek, Killer Mike, and many others in a call for President Biden for a ceasefire in Gaza.