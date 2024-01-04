Billy Joel Announces Spring & Summer 2024 Co-Headlining Tour Dates With Stevie Nicks & Sting

Home News Cait Stoddard January 4th, 2024 - 2:47 PM

According to consequence.net, artist Billy Joel has announced a number of new tour dates for this year, including a co headlining shows with the artists Stevie Nicks and Sting. The new tour dates include a June 21 concert with Nicks at Soldier Field in Chicago and a September 27 date with Sting at Busch Stadium in St. Louis. Also Joel has confirmed new solo headlining concerts in Seattle on May 24 and in Denver on July 12.

For these Joel’s newly announced tour dates, a Live Nation ticket pre sale is set for Wednesday, January 10 at 10:00 a.m. local time by using the access code CREW. A public on sale will follow on Friday, January 12 through Ticketmaster.

Joel has a number of other previously scheduled concerts in 2024, including the final performances of his long running residency at Madison Square Garden. Tickets to all of the shows can be purchased here.

Billy Joel 2024 Tour Dates

1/11 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

2/24 – Tampa, FL – Raymond James Stadium %

2/9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

3/9 – Arlington, TX – AT&T Stadium ^

3/28 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

4/13 – San Diego, CA – Petco Park %

4/26 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/9 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

5/24 – Seattle, WA – T-Mobile Park

6/8 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

6/21 – Chicago, IL – Soldier Field ^

7/12 – Denver, CO – Coors Field

7/25 – New York, NY – Madison Square Garden

8/9 – Cardiff, UK – Cardiff Principality Stadium

9/27 – St. Louis, MO – Busch Stadium %

% = w/ Sting

^ = w/ Stevie Nicks