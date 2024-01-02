Sharon Osbourne Says She’s Not Ruling Out Ozzfest Revival

Home News Cait Stoddard January 2nd, 2024 - 3:50 PM

According to blabbermouth.net, on the latest podcast episode Sharon Osbourne did mention that she is not ruling out a Ozzfest Revival in the near future. Further into the conversation Kelly Osbourne said: “it always comes down to” whether the bands and managers going to be “realistic” in terms of what they want to get paid for playing the festival. Sharon countered her daughter’s thoughts by adding:”It’s great. That’s what we wanted — everybody to do spin-offs and do their own festivals, and it’s great. It’s great for fans; it’s brilliant. But why is it when it comes to us that everybody thinks that we are trillionaires, and so that every manager who wants their band on our festival wants one of the fucking trillions they think we’ve got to put on the festival?”

When Ozzy was being asked about what about the possibility of focusing more on lesser known acts that will not be as demanding, Sharon said: “You can do it for a baby stage, but you still need the headliners. It’s always great to have the baby stage, I mean, that’s what it’s all about — breaking new bands. That’s why we did it.”

Sharon adds: “It’s very hard for acts who are not known to suddenly go and be in front of 50,000 people on a main stage at a festival and understand what they’re meant to do. It’s very intimidating. You could have maybe five thousand people at that baby stage, and then to go from five to fifty to sixty thousand people, and it’s really, really hard for baby bands. They’ve pay their dues anyway. That’s what it’s all about.”

Then Jack pointed out that many of the recently launched rock festivals in the United States are “basically just Ozzfest,” Sharon said: “Well, it’s the same bands just going around and around and around. But that’s what’s so good, because we started something, people have taken it, and it’s still great for the genre. It’s really good.”

Last October, Sharon talked about why Ozzfest eventually stopped during the eighth episode of The Osbournes podcast. At the time, Sharon said: “Yeah, it was a very weird beast because all the bands were our mates, but the managers were greedy and for some reason they thought that we were making billions on it and we weren’t. We made a profit. But it was not like — we couldn’t retire on it. And managers and agents wanted more and more and more, and it just wasn’t cost effective anymore. We stopped, because it just wasn’t cost effective.”